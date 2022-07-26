Penny sales tax renewal will be on November ballot in Gwinnett

Commissioners will appoint a 15-member citizens’ committee to recommend transportation projects the sales tax should fund. Committee meetings will be open to the public and include a comment period, Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey said.

“Community input and citizen involvement are cornerstones of the project selection process,” Cooksey said.

The county’s recreation board will finish prioritizing parks projects next month for the potential SPLOST and send its recommendations to county commissioners for approval.

Cities plan to spend much of their allocations on road projects, according to an intergovernmental agreement with the county. Other high-dollar potential city projects include about $17.1 million for public safety facilities and equipment in Suwanee and $10 million for recreation projects in Snellville.

The current sales tax is estimated to collect $950 million by its March 31 end date. The taxes save the county financing costs compared to issuing bonds for capital projects, officials say.