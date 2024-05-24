Trio propels UCLA to 8-0 six-inning victory over Georgia in Los Angeles Super Regional

Brady homered to start the bottom of the first inning in the Bruins' wire-to-wire victory. Brady doubled and scored on Jadelyn Alchin's two-out single in the third to stretch the lead to 2-0.

Brady homered to lead off the fifth and Woolery hit the ball over fence in center field to cap a four-run inning. UCLA walked off with the mercy-rule victory after a two-out, two-run single by Savannah Pola. Brady has 17 home runs this season and 71 for her career.

Lilli Backes (18-7) took the loss for the Bulldogs. She allowed six runs on six hits and two walks, pitching 4 1/3 innings. Shelby Waters relieved, yielding two runs on two hits and a walk, retiring four batters.

