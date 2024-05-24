Georgia News

Trio propels UCLA to 8-0 six-inning victory over Georgia in Los Angeles Super Regional

Leadoff batter Mia Brady hit two solo home runs, Jordan Woolery added a three-run shot and sixth-seeded UCLA cruised to an 8-0 six-inning victory over No. 11 seed Georgia in the first game of the Los Angeles Super Regional
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leadoff batter Mia Brady hit two solo home runs, Jordan Woolery added a three-run shot and sixth-seeded UCLA cruised to an 8-0 six-inning victory over No. 11 seed Georgia in the first game of the Los Angeles Super Regional on Thursday night.

UCLA (41-10) can eliminate Georgia (43-18) with a win on Friday.

Kaitlyn Terry, the Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year, ran her record to 21-1 with six shutout innings on the mound. Terry allowed four hits and three walks, striking out five.

Brady homered to start the bottom of the first inning in the Bruins' wire-to-wire victory. Brady doubled and scored on Jadelyn Alchin's two-out single in the third to stretch the lead to 2-0.

Brady homered to lead off the fifth and Woolery hit the ball over fence in center field to cap a four-run inning. UCLA walked off with the mercy-rule victory after a two-out, two-run single by Savannah Pola. Brady has 17 home runs this season and 71 for her career.

Lilli Backes (18-7) took the loss for the Bulldogs. She allowed six runs on six hits and two walks, pitching 4 1/3 innings. Shelby Waters relieved, yielding two runs on two hits and a walk, retiring four batters.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fulton DA’s office files its own appeal in Trump election case

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hank Aaron honored with new statue at Baseball Hall of Fame
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NCAA, big conferences agree to $2.8 billion settlement that could pave way to pay players

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta Sigma Theta says reelected Georgia state rep falsely claiming sorority membership

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta Sigma Theta says reelected Georgia state rep falsely claiming sorority membership

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Crickets, worms released in two University of Georgia buildings
The Latest
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
41m ago
3-time defending champ Oklahoma beats Florida State 11-3 in super regional opener
54m ago
Jarred Kelenic homers, AJ Smith-Shawver works 4 1/3 strong innings as Braves top Cubs 3-0
Featured

Credit: AP

Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival
National Baseball Hall of Fame unveils new Hank Aaron statue