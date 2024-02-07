Tentative funeral arrangements set for Georgia reservist killed in Jordan

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered that flags on all state buildings and grounds be flown at half-staff the day of Sanders’ funeral.

Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, and Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, were also killed in the Jan. 28 drone attack that injured more than 40 others. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not yet have information on the funerals of Moffett and Rivers.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met privately last Friday with the families of the killed reservists at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where their remains arrived on an Air Force cargo plane.

Rayford said Sanders’ death “has brought us together as a community.”

At Waycross City Commission meeting earlier this week, officials told of plans to re-name part of Eads Street, where Sanders grew up and where her parents still live, “Kennedy L. Sanders Way.”

Last Friday night in Doughboy Park, a near-century-old war memorial across from the Waycross Rail Depot, locals saluted Sanders at a gathering for the city’s First Friday event. On the lawn, a photograph of Sanders sat perched on an easel ringed by tiny American flags.

Mayor Michael-Angelo James spoke and offered “our condolences and our sympathies to Shawn and Oneida Sanders, to their entire family and to the friends. And to each one of you, my brothers and sisters, we are commemorating her life, her legacy and the love that she has shown in our community as well as to our world. ... Not only did she give her life. She gave all.”