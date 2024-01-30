President’s call to parents of fallen Georgia soldier brings tears

“This is Joe Biden,” said the voice on the other end.

The president had called to offer his condolences to them.

“Shawn,” the president said, “I wish I didn’t have to make this call. … I know there’s nothing anybody can say or do to ease the pain. I’ve been there.”

“Yes, sir, we understand,” Oliver-Sanders said.

“I just want you to know,” the president said, “that you’re in my prayers and my heart.”

The president almost surely knew nothing of the promise that Shawn Sanders had made to his daughter when she was considering enlisting fulltime in the Army, making a career of it.

Shawn, a former Marine, promised her she would climb the ranks if she stuck with it.

Kennedy had always been so aggressive playing high school sports for the Ware County Gators. Soccer, softball, basketball. She was a go-getter, ultra-energetic, a high-achiever, a free spirit.

Shawn was sure she’d have a successful career, that it would just take time. Kennedy had, several times and to no avail, put in her papers for a promotion to sergeant.

Now the president was on the phone. Calling Waycross, a city that’s home to 14,000 people and located in this state’s largest county landwise. Biden said he knew that part of the world at the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp.

“And by the way,” the president said, “we’re promoting her posthumously to sergeant.”

“Thank you, sir,” Shawn Sanders said.

“You don’t know how much that means to us,” the fallen soldier’s mother said.

Then the parents sobbed. A family friend held the phone.

Shawn Sanders would later say the moment was bittersweet, understandably. His little girl was not there to know of her promotion.

The president offered words of comfort, mentioning the deaths of his own children.

“You won’t believe it now, and hope (you) won’t be angry when I say it, but a day will come … when you walk by a park Kennedy played in, or you open a closet and you smell the fragrance of her clothing or something like that, and you’ll smile before you cry,” Biden said. “That’s when you know you’re gonna make it. It takes a hell of a long time to get there, but I promise you you’ll get there. I know that is no consolation now.”

Oliver-Sanders, with tears in her eyes, said, “I just appreciate your words.”

Later, the president spoke of “Sgt. Sanders” and said, “God, the picture I’m looking at, she had such a beautiful smile, God love her.”

After the president hung up, Oliver-Sanders wiped her eyes. On a coffee table in front of her sat a framed picture of her daughter in uniform. For an instant, the room fell quiet. Then someone said, “Sergeant Sanders!”