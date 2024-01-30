”You just try to reach out, that’s what we’re here for,” said Davis, chairman and president of local non-profit West Georgia First Responders. “In this time of need, reach out and let them know we are here.”

The family didn’t want to speak publicly. A neighbor who brought some pies for the family didn’t want to, either.

Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah and Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross were also killed in the assault, which injured more than 40 others.

”It really hits home,” said Davis. “It really makes you think about when you’re watching the news, it isn’t just somewhere else.”

His small west Georgia town, he said, is a place where folks care for those who are hurting.

“Carrollton is really good about rallying around the family and rallying around people in general,” he said. “I’m sure that they’re going to rally around this family too, just like they would anybody else.”

Sergeant Rivers served with courage, honor, and a deep sense of duty, embodying the best of New Jersey and our nation....

The U.S. Defense Department said Williams joined the Army Reserve in New Jersey in 2011 and served a nine-month tour in Iraq in 2018. He joined the 718th Engineering Company at Fort Moore last year, according to The Associated Press.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office offered condolences to Rivers in a Facebook post Monday.

“We salute you and your family for your selfless sacrifice to our nation and we will never take for granted our freedoms that you and so many other men and women bravely defend each day,” the sheriff’s office said

