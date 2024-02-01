Savannah mourners gather to pay tribute to reservist killed in drone strike

“Breonna was a drum major and cadet leader in our JROTC and she truly orchestrated the rhythm and discipline of teamwork that I know she carried with her in her continued service to our country,” said her former principal, Derrick Butler.

The staff and students at Windsor Forest, known affectionately as “the castle,” quickly organized Thursday’s ceremony after getting news of Moffett’s death. About 50 people attended. She was among three reservists, all from Georgia, killed when an explosive drone hit a logistics base in northeast Jordan on the Syrian border. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of militias backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

During a Thursday briefing, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III said the attack hit living quarters on the American base near the Syrian border. He added there would be a multitiered response from the United States, though he did not elaborate.

“The president will not tolerate attacks on American troops and neither will I,” Austin said.

The Savannah ceremony included the lowering of the flags to half-staff, the playing of Taps, remarks from staff and administrators who knew Moffett and a soulful rendition of “Amazing Grace” by her former band director.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Michael Busteed, the high school’s JROTC advisor, described Moffett as a natural leader who could get things done.

“I tell my students, you need to choose your friends wisely because they can either bring you forward or pull you back,” Busteed said. “Everyone that chose Breonna as a friend was brought forward. They were made a better person. They made a smart choice of making her their friend.”

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

According to Busteed, even after Moffett graduated, she returned to Windsor Forest and volunteered her time to help train the JROTC color guard.

“Her senior year, when she came and told me, ‘Sir, I think I’d like to join the Army Reserves,’ I was very proud of her,” Busteed said. “I knew that the Army was getting a great soldier, and they did have a great soldier who served honorably.”

The ceremony was capped by the presentation of unit coins to Moffett’s family members. Busteed explained that unit coins, also known as challenge coins, are presented to unit members in recognition of “excellence or performance above and beyond the call of duty.”

Several members of Moffett’s family were present to receive the coins, but her parents were not able to attend as they traveled to Delaware for the dignified transfer of Moffett’s remains at Dover Air Force Base on Friday. President Joe Biden will attend the transfer ceremony after speaking to Moffett’s parents, along with family members of the other soldiers, earlier this week.