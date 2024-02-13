Funeral arrangements set for Savannah reservist killed in drone attack

The family will host a visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, also at Jonesville Baptist Church. Her burial will be at a cemetery in Mississippi at a later date.

Moffett, 23, was killed in a Jan. 28 drone attack that also took the lives of Sgt. Kennedy L. Sanders, 24, of Waycross and William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton. More than 40 other U.S. military personnel were injured.

President Joe Biden telephoned Moffett’s parents, Bernard and Francine Moffett, in the days following the attack. He and first lady Jill Biden met personally with them during the dignified transfer of remains ceremony on Feb. 2 at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Vice President Kamala Harris met privately with the Moffetts during a Feb. 6 visit to Savannah. As Harris huddled with the family, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honored Moffett and her fellow reservists in a speech, calling the soldiers “bright, shining stars lifted from us too soon.”

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Moffett’s high school teachers and friends paid tribute to her in a Feb. 1 remembrance ceremony at Windsor Forest High School. She was a member of the school marching band as well as the Junior ROTC.

During the gathering, the school’s JROTC advisor, retired Army Lt. Col. Michael Busteed, described Moffett as a natural leader.

“I tell my students, you need to choose your friends wisely because they can either bring you forward or pull you back,” Busteed said. “Everyone that chose Breonna as a friend was brought forward. They were made a better person. They made a smart choice of making her their friend.”

A funeral service was held Tuesday in Carrollton for William Jerome Rivers, who was also killed in the drone attack. The funeral of Kennedy Sanders, the third reservist killed, will take place in Waycross on Saturday.