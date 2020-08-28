Police investigate ’White Lives Matter’ letters in South Georgia town

“I have kids, so that really just put me at fear with my kids being outside. Now knowing who got this in their heart against us, and what they might do to us walking in the area,” said Hutto.

Deputies asked anyone who received a copy of the letter to turn it over, especially if it’s unopened.

The sheriff’s office said they’re not sure if the return address and sender are the actual author and address of where the letter originated from.

Anyone with any information about the letter is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 225-3300.