Braves hire Tim Hyers as hitting coach, replacing Kevin Seitzer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves hired Tim Hyers as hitting coach Thursday after a shake-up of manager Brian Snitker's staff.

The 53-year-old Hyers joins the Braves after spending the last three seasons in the same capacity with the Texas Rangers, where he was part of the World Series victory in 2023.

Hyers replaces Kevin Seitzer, who was among three coaches dumped by Atlanta shortly after an injury-plagued season ended with a two-game sweep by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series.