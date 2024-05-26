BreakingNews
Indianapolis 500 expected to start Sunday afternoon after strong storm forces start to be delayed
Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game vs. Pirates with left knee soreness after leg appears to buckle

Ronald Acuña Jr. left the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning with left knee soreness after his leg appeared to buckle
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., right, walks off the field with a trainer after being injured while running the bases during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Updated 37 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. left the Atlanta Braves' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning on Sunday with left knee soreness after his leg appeared to buckle.

The reigning NL MVP led off the game with a double to right-center field off Martín Pérez. With Marcell Ozuna at the plate, Acuña started toward third on a stolen base attempt and his left knee gave way. Acuña remained down for several minutes while being treated, pointing at his left leg before walking off under his own power.

Acuña, a 26-year-old outfielder, is batting .250 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 49 games. The four-time All-Star hit a career-best .337 last season with 41 homers and 106 RBIs.

Adam Duvall shifted from left to right in the bottom half and Jarred Kelenic entered the game in place of Acuña and played left.

