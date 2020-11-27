Georgia jobless claims rise as COVID cases climb

The Georgia Department of Labor processed 29,088 initial jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 21, up 48% from the previous week. That reversed a five-week trend of improvement in new jobless claims, although the latest tally remained much lower than earlier during the pandemic.

Georgia’s performance mirrored the rise in new jobless claims on a national level, where 778,000 people applied for unemployment benefits last week, a 4% increase from a week earlier.