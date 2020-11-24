White House panel pushes Georgia for stronger action on coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force warned Georgia is “in the early stages of full resurgence” of the virus and urged state leaders to take aggressive new steps to mitigate spread of the epidemic.
In its latest report, the White House Coronavirus Task Force said the state should ensure universal mask use and significantly reduce capacity or close public places — such as bars and restaurants — where face covering isn’t possible.
“Georgia has seen an increase in new cases and stability in test positivity and is in the early stages of full resurgence,” the report dated Sunday said. “This is the moment to dramatically increase mitigation.”
Georgia remained in the red zone for new cases and ranked 48th — or fourth best — out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., in terms of the rate of new cases. That ranking is unchanged from a week ago.
The coronavirus has struck states hard from coast to coast, with many states in the Great Plains, Upper Midwest and Mountain West reaching new highs for daily cases and hospitalizations.
Nationally, more people are hospitalized now for COVID-19 than during the two previous peaks, according to data from COVID Tracking Project.
Though Georgia is faring better than all but Vermont, Maine and Hawaii, trendlines of new cases and hospitalizations are ominous.
The seven-day rolling average of confirmed cases — 2,667 on Monday — is more than double the rate at the beginning of October. The rolling average of people currently hospitalized in Georgia, meanwhile, is up 44% since reaching its most recent low on Oct. 12.
The task force recommends Georgia ramp up testing to capture asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread of the virus.
Earlier this month, Gov. Brian Kemp renewed his emergency orders with no new restrictions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Public Health last week urged Americans to avoid travel over Thanksgiving and to keep holiday gatherings contained within their households because of heightened risk of the coronavirus.
Kemp and state health commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey are expected to brief the media on the coronavirus at a 1:30 p.m. press conference.