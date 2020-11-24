White House panel pushes Georgia for stronger action on coronavirus

Nationally, more people are hospitalized now for COVID-19 than during the two previous peaks, according to data from COVID Tracking Project.

Though Georgia is faring better than all but Vermont, Maine and Hawaii, trendlines of new cases and hospitalizations are ominous.

The seven-day rolling average of confirmed cases — 2,667 on Monday — is more than double the rate at the beginning of October. The rolling average of people currently hospitalized in Georgia, meanwhile, is up 44% since reaching its most recent low on Oct. 12.

The task force recommends Georgia ramp up testing to capture asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread of the virus.

Earlier this month, Gov. Brian Kemp renewed his emergency orders with no new restrictions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Public Health last week urged Americans to avoid travel over Thanksgiving and to keep holiday gatherings contained within their households because of heightened risk of the coronavirus.

Kemp and state health commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey are expected to brief the media on the coronavirus at a 1:30 p.m. press conference.