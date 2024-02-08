Funeral set for Georgia soldier killed in drone attack in Jordan

His obituary says he “displayed a deep sense of patriotism and a desire to serve his country.”

“William had a gentle demeanor and a fierce and determined personality and was always ready to face life’s challenges with courage and resilience,” his obituary says. “He had an infectious smile, a warm heart, and a genuine ability to make everyone around him feel valued and loved.”

Two other members of the 718th were killed in the drone attack: Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, and Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross. Both were posthumously promoted to sergeant. More than 40 other U.S. service members were injured in the attack, including three from the 718th.

Sanders will be buried in Oakland Cemetery in her hometown of Waycross on Feb. 17, following her funeral the same day at Ware County Middle School.

The Biden administration has blamed Iranian proxies for the attack, though Iran has denied involvement.

In response to the assault, the Pentagon said it carried out airstrikes on militias affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps at seven locations in Iraq and Syria last week, hitting 85 targets.

And on Wednesday, the Pentagon said a separate strike in the Iraqi capital killed a senior leader of Kata’ib Hezbollah, the militia officials have said was responsible for the drone attack in Jordan, The New York Times reported.