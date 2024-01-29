3 Army reservists from Georgia killed in Jordan drone attack

The drone attack in Jordan Sunday killed three Army reservists from Georgia.

The Pentagon identified them as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Ga.; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 24, of Savannah. They were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company at Fort Moore, previously called Fort Benning, in Southwest Georgia.

The attack, which hit their container housing units, remains under investigation.