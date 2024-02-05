Fulton restores more services after hack

Fulton County IT personnel has made “significant progress” toward recovering from a week-old cyberattack, restoring some phone services, county officials announced Monday.
Local and federal law enforcement agencies are involved and the county has “engaged outside experts” to help with the investigation and recovery, the county said.
“It is important to note that there is no evidence or reason to believe that this incident is related to the election process or other current events,” Fulton Commission Chair Robb Pitts said during a brief news conference Monday afternoon.
But in an “abundance of caution,” the county and state cut ties between their election computer systems, he said. Those are being reconnected in preparation for the upcoming primary, Pitts said.
Pitts said county IT staff worked diligently through the weekend to restore services.
“Please be patient with us as we work to bring systems back online,” he said.
Other updates include:
- The Board of Assessors has resumed taking homestead exemption applications, but this is still a “manual process,” the county said.
- Board of Equalization hearings will resume Tuesday. Superior Court is again issuing marriage licenses and certificates, and will hold Friday weddings as scheduled.
- All Probate Court services, new firearm carry permits and permanent adult guardianships are again available.
- County courts are holding hearings, but can’t yet process new e-filings.
