Fulton restores more services after hack

Fulton County IT personnel has made “significant progress” toward recovering from a week-old cyberattack, restoring some phone services, county officials announced Monday.

Local and federal law enforcement agencies are involved and the county has “engaged outside experts” to help with the investigation and recovery, the county said.

“It is important to note that there is no evidence or reason to believe that this incident is related to the election process or other current events,” Fulton Commission Chair Robb Pitts said during a brief news conference Monday afternoon.