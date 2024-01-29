Fulton County computers down

Many Fulton County computer systems are down, and several county offices will be closed or providing limited service on Monday as a result.

Most offices will be unable to take phone calls because those run through the county computer system, according to a Fulton County news release. Customer service requests can still be made at customerservice@fultoncountyga.gov.

The Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s downtown office will be closed on Monday, and satellite offices will be limited to processing tag renewals at kiosks and answering general questions.