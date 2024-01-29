Fulton County computers down

Many Fulton County computer systems are down, and several county offices will be closed or providing limited service on Monday as a result.
Most offices will be unable to take phone calls because those run through the county computer system, according to a Fulton County news release. Customer service requests can still be made at customerservice@fultoncountyga.gov.
The Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s downtown office will be closed on Monday, and satellite offices will be limited to processing tag renewals at kiosks and answering general questions.
Public computers at county libraries will be unavailable on Monday, but other online library systems including the catalog are still working, the news release said.
Property tax transactions and legal transactions “may be limited” during the computer outage, the release said.
“These include firearms and marriage licenses,” according to the news release.
