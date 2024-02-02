Fulton: Elections offline, but not focus of cyberattack

The weekend cyberattack on Fulton County affected lots of systems, and many offices are still closed or only offering limited services. One of the closed offices is the Department of Registration & Elections, but the county announced Thursday that the election system did not appear to be a specific target.

“There is no indication that this event is related to the election process,” the county’s statement said. “In an abundance of caution, Fulton County and the (Georgia) Secretary of State’s respective technology systems were isolated from one another as part of the response efforts.”

Fulton is working with a “leading cybersecurity firm” to investigate the attack and bring systems — including elections — back online, according to the statement.