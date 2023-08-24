BreakingNews
DA proposes October start for Trump racketeering trial

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows granted bond

38 minutes ago
Mark Meadows, the former White House Chief of Staff, has been granted bond Thursday after his attorneys met with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Meadows was granted a $100,000 bond. He is being charged with violating the state’s RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Credit: AJC File

A federal court judge recently rejected efforts by Meadows and co-defendant Jeffrey Clark to delay their surrender until after a decision was made on whether their cases should be moved to federal court.

While chief of staff under Trump, Meadows was on Trump’s call with Brad Raffensperger and visited Cobb County in December 2020 to observe the Secretary of State’s audit of absentee ballots. Meadows allegedly had a major role in coordinating the “alternate” electors in states like Georgia, and he sent emails to top Justice Department officials in late 2020 that called on officials to investigate allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere.

He has until Friday at noon to surrender to the Fulton County Jail.

