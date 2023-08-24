BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Trump arrives in Atlanta to report to Fulton jail

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Fulton County jail

News
By
14 minutes ago
X

Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the Fulton County jail to surrender after being indicted last week.

Trump arrived at the jail shortly after 7:30 p.m. He was expected to enter the jail on the Jefferson Street side.

By then, his booking information had already appeared on the jail’s website.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

He landed at Atlanta’s Hartfield Jackson Airport shortly after 7 p.m. He met briefly with his new attorney, Steve Sadow, inside his plane.

Inside, he will be booked and his mug shot taken. He will be released later on a $200,000 bond.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES
News from inside and outside Fulton jail today25m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Fulton judge sets October trial date for Trump defendant
3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Black Voices for Trump director faces federal charges in Maryland too
1h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
2h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How Trump’s surrender time could affect Atlanta’s evening commute
4h ago
The Latest
Surrenders and bonds set so far in Fulton County election probe
Donald Trump has been booked into the Fulton County jail
8m ago
LIVE UPDATES: The scene at the Fulton County Jail
25m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
6h ago
Who is Trump’s new Atlanta lawyer, Steve Sadow?
7h ago
Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top