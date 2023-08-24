Former President Donald Trump arrives at Fulton County jail

Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the Fulton County jail to surrender after being indicted last week.

Trump arrived at the jail shortly after 7:30 p.m. He was expected to enter the jail on the Jefferson Street side.

By then, his booking information had already appeared on the jail’s website.

He landed at Atlanta’s Hartfield Jackson Airport shortly after 7 p.m. He met briefly with his new attorney, Steve Sadow, inside his plane.

Inside, he will be booked and his mug shot taken. He will be released later on a $200,000 bond.