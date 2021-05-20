Feds seize 68 big cats from ‘Tiger King’ animal park in Oklahoma

During a hearing last week, a judge found the couple in contempt for failing to comply with court orders to employ a qualified veterinarian and establish a care program for the animals.

Daniel Card, an attorney for the couple, told a federal judge that the Lowes “want out completely.”

“They don’t want to fight this anymore. They don’t want to do it,” Card told the judge.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas McQuaid said in a statement that the DOJ is working to ensure the animals are sent to “responsible animal preserves where they can be safely maintained rather than exploited.”

The mullet-wearing zookeeper Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, became a cultural phenomenon last year after the March debut of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” — a documentary rife with dysfunction and corruption among a cast of unsavory characters.

The series explores the esoteric world of big cat collectors and their ongoing rivalry with animal conservationists.

The retaliatory feud that erupted between Exotic and Baskin is what ultimately led to Exotic’s conviction for trying to hire a hitman to kill the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.

The series was viewed by more than 34 million people during its first 10 days of release, according to Nielsen ratings.

Since the end of the show, an independent investigation has been launched into the 1997 disappearance of Don Lewis, a big cat animal sanctuary owner from Florida who was declared legally dead in 2002 while he was still married to Baskin.

The couple met in 1981 and co-owned the sanctuary Wildlife on Easy Street in Tampa, Florida. The business was later renamed Big Cat Rescue, which Baskin still runs today.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.