Tiger finally captured in Houston after nearly a week on the loose

Authorities had been searching for the tiger since it was spotted May 9 in a west Houston neighborhood. At the time, it was nearly shot by an off-duty deputy before a man named Victor Hugo Cuevas, who was out on bond on a 2017 murder charge in neighboring Fort Bend County, showed up and absconded with the animal.

Police allege Cuevas is the owner of the big cat, but Cuevas’ attorney, Michael W. Elliott, continues to insist his client doesn’t own the tiger.

“Victor was not the primary owner of India nor did India stay with him the majority of the time,” Elliott told The Associated Press. “Victor was however involved in the caretaking of India often. Victor loves India as anyone else would love a favorite pet ... He treated India with love and fantastic treatment in all respects.”

At a news conference Saturday night, Borza said that Cuevas’ wife, Giorgiana, surrendered the tiger to police on Saturday after a friend reached out to officials at BARC.

“It is Victor’s tiger. That’s what I was told by (Giorgiana Cuevas) ... She says they’ve had that animal for nine months,” Borza said. He alleged that the tiger was passed around to different people but that Cuevas’ wife knew where the tiger was at all times this week as authorities searched for it.

Police are still trying to determine where exactly the tiger was held this week and if any charges related to having the tiger will be filed as it is illegal to have one within Houston city limits unless the handler, such as a zoo with an exotic animals license.

Cuevas was arrested a week ago by Houston police and charged with evading arrest for allegedly fleeing his home with the tiger after officers responded to a call about a dangerous animal.

Cuevas, who maintains the 2017 shooting death in Fort Bend County was self-defense, was released on a separate bond for the evading arrest charge last Wednesday. But prosecutors in Fort Bend County then sought to have him held with no bond on the murder charge. After an all-day hearing on Friday, a judge revoked Cuevas’ current $125,000 bond on the murder charge and issued a new bond for $300,000. He remains jailed.

During Friday’s court hearing, Waller County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Wes Manion, who lives in the Houston neighborhood where the tiger was seen, testified he interacted with the animal for about 10 minutes to make sure it didn’t go after someone else. He said Cuevas came out of his house yelling, “Don’t kill it,” grabbed the tiger by the collar and kissed its head before leading it back inside his home. Various videos of the tiger’s encounter with Manion were posted on social media.

Elliott has said Cuevas did nothing illegal because Texas has no statewide law forbidding private ownership of tigers and other exotic animals.

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, which runs the sanctuary, said Sunday while India might have appeared to be safe, “Big cats like India express natural, unpredictable behaviors that can occur at any moment.” Borza said India already weighs 175 pounds, it can “do a lot of damage” and will only get bigger.

“Situations like this are why we are working to pass federal legislation. The Big Cat Public Safety Act would prohibit keeping big cats as pets,” Block said.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to compile this report.