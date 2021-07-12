Family, friends to say goodbye to slain Cobb golf pro at funeral today

The bodies of two other men were found in the back of the pickup on the golf course, police said. Concealed in the bed of a Dodge Ram, police discovered Paul Pierson, 76, of Topeka, Kansas, and Henry Valdez, 46, of Anaheim, California, bound, gagged and shot to death. Pierson was the pickup’s registered owner.

The suspect in the case, 23-year-old Bryan Anthony Rhoden, was arrested Thursday on three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping.

The triple homicide shocked the tight-knit community, leaving Cobb residents on edge for days before Rhoden’s capture. Police have yet to offer any details on the killings or say how Rhoden, an aspiring rapper who lives in Midtown Atlanta, was connected to the crime.

In lieu of flowers, Siller’s family asks that donations be made to the Gene Siller Memorial Grant, which was set up by the Georgia PGA Foundation to honor Siller’s life and his passion for junior golf. The grant will provide financial assistance to competitive young golfers in need throughout the state.

— Staff writer Shaddi Abusaid contributed to this article.