‘RIP, my friend’: Fundraiser for slain Cobb golf pro surpasses $650K

Cobb police said Tuesday it “does not appear Siller was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place,” police said.

In the bed of the Ram 3500 truck that was located on the green, police discovered Paul Pierson, 76, of Topeka, Kansas, and Henry Valdez, 46, of Anaheim, California, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, investigators determined. Pierson was the pickup’s registered owner.

Investigators say the men “appear to have no relation to (Pinetree Country Club)” and it is unclear if they knew each other. Police have released very little information about Valdez and Pierson as they continue to search for the shooter.

Those giving money to the GoFundMe account include multiple members of the PGA of America, work-related acquaintances and a host of friends and colleagues from around the country.

Numerous donators also left comments for the family.

“Prayers for the Siller family. PGA Professionals have a special bond that can never be broken,” one donator wrote.

“Deepest sympathies for the Siller family from another member of his former St. Ives family. May the sadness and dark clouds of today ultimately give way to the joy and bright sunshine of eternity in due time,” a donator who gave $100 wrote.

Others have left comments reminiscing about moments they shared with Siller and his family.

“Gene and I were good friends during his years in Indy before he moved to Atlanta. We had a lot of great times together. ... We are thinking about his beautiful family during this incredibly difficult time. RIP, my friend,” a donator wrote.

“Gene, I’m sorry you never had the chance to defend yourself for all the things you loved in this world. I’m sorry your time with your wife and children was cut short. Your passing has shaken many men in this community and around the world. I believe it will serve to make us better husbands and fathers. I hope that would give you some peace,” a donator who contributed $5,000 wrote.

Funeral arrangements for Siller have not been disclosed.