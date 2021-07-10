‘A friend to all’: Funeral set for golf pro gunned down at Cobb country club

Siller lived in Cumming with his wife, Ashley, and their two sons, 7-year-old Beau and 5-year-old Banks. His children also loved golf, and played a round of 18 with their father every Sunday.

Caption Gene Siller and his family. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

“The loves of his life were his wife and his boys. Gene loved the three of them more than anything in this world and anybody who knew him would tell you the same,” his obituary said. “His love for his family, and the love between Gene and Ashley, was palpable. You never saw a prouder man than when you saw Gene looking at his two boys.”

When he wasn’t golfing, Siller could be found entertaining people by the grill or in the pro shop. He loved the outdoors, and spent much of his free time working in the yard, improving his home and building playsets for his sons, according to his loved ones.

His obituary described him as kind, genuine and “a friend to all.”

“He was strong, centered, and ethically grounded, never wavering from doing what he believed was the right thing to do,” Siller’s family wrote. “Gene made the people around him better just by knowing and loving him.”

Last weekend’s triple homicide shocked the tight-knit community, leaving Cobb residents on edge for days as detectives searched for a suspect. The bodies of two other men were found in the back of the pickup truck on the golf course, and a suspect was arrested Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, Siller’s family asks that donations be made to the Gene Siller Memorial Grant, which was set up by the Georgia PGA Foundation to honor Siller’s life and his passion for junior golf. The grant will provide financial assistance to competitive young golfers in need throughout the state.