Gene Siller, golf pro

Gene loved showing his friends and family how much he cared about them. He was often found entertaining people by the grill or in the pro shop. Gene also had a love for the outdoors and spent many hours working in the yard, making home improvements, and building playsets for his boys to make his ideal family home. Gene had a green thumb and has occasionally been caught eating chocolate chip cookies while watering his orchids in the house. A true adventurer in his college days, he enjoyed activities such as rafting, mountain biking, ice climbing, and skydiving.

Gene was a Purdue Boilermaker fan but over time he became a UGA Bulldog, much to Ashley’s delight. And while his job title was a golf pro, it was more than just a job. He absolutely loved the game of golf and instilled that love in his sons. The young Siller boys quickly became just as passionate about playing golf. In fact, every Sunday you could find Gene playing a round of 18 holes with his sons.

Wherever he was, people looked up to and respected Gene. He was authentic, genuine, kind, and a friend to all. Gene loved to celebrate others’ accomplishments and made the people around him comfortable and happy. He had the biggest heart for all people and animals and was always willing to help. Gene was so protective of his friends and family. Even growing up, his sisters have memories of their cool brother “GK” always looking out for and protecting them. He was strong, centered, and ethically grounded, never wavering from doing what he believed was the right thing to do. Gene made the people around him better just by knowing and loving him.

Gene is survived by his wife, Ashley Bouknight Siller, and sons, Beau, 7, and Banks, 5. He is also survived by his parents, Sharon and Eugene Siller; sister, Kristy Verticchio (Tony), and their three daughters; sister, Kimberly Goodstein (Ryan), and their three sons.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 11 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Gene’s funeral service will be held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church on Monday, July 12 at 11:00 AM followed by a private family burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to honor Gene by making donations to the Gene Siller Memorial Grant at https://go.rallyup.com/georgiapgafoundation. The Gene Siller Memorial Grant was created through the generosity of the Georgia PGA Foundation in order to honor Gene’s life and his passion for junior golf. This grant will provide financial assistance to competitive junior golfers in need throughout the state of Georgia.

Checks may also be made payable to:

Georgia PGA Foundation

Memo: Gene Siller Memorial Grant

2205 Northside Drive NW, Suite 140, Atlanta, GA 30305

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 770-886-9899

Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Drive

Cumming, GA

30040