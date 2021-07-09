BREAKING: 2 golf course shooting victims were bound, gagged in truck bed, warrant says

Siller, a father of two and Pinetree’s director of golf, was shot in the head when he went onto the course to investigate, authorities said.

At a news conference Thursday evening, Cobb police Chief Tim Cox declined to say how Rhoden knew Valdez and Pierson, and did not provide a possible motive for their shootings. Valdez lived in Anaheim, California, and Pierson lived in Topeka, Kansas, officials said.

Caption Cobb County police Chief Tim Cox offered few new details about the triple homicide and the suspect who was arrested Thursday. (Christine Tannous / christine.tannous@ajc.com) Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rhoden’s arrest warrant alleges he used tape to bind the hands, legs and mouths of both Pierson and Valdez before concealing them in the enclosed bed of the white pickup. Investigators have not revealed where the men were killed or why they were in the Kennesaw area but said they did not appear to have any connection to the country club.

It’s also unclear exactly how detectives linked Rhoden, a Florida native and aspiring rapper with a newly released mixtape, to the golf course deaths. An agency spokesman said Thursday that most details related to the triple homicide would likely have to come out in court.

Rhoden’s first appearance hearing has been scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, when his bond will be considered, according to the Cobb County Magistrate Court. He is set to appear before a judge virtually from the Cobb County jail.