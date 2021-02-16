Elderly SC couple fight off intruder, knock his teeth out

An elderly South Carolina couple turned the tables on a knife-wielding man who forced his way into their home Monday claiming he was looking for his dog, according to reports.
The intruder’s teeth were knocked out during the fight with the 79- and 81-year-old pair, WRDW reported.
The violent confrontation happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on Dicks Street near Beech Island in Aiken County. The suspect pushed his way inside the home after the couple answered a knock at their front door, reports said.
Once inside, the husband — a veteran — and wife fought the intruder and managed to get him down on the floor and called police.
The suspect was arrested, although police have not yet revealed his identity. The couple, whose names were also withheld, were transported to the hospital with only minor injuries and are expected to be OK.
All three suffered flesh wounds during the attack, and the wife’s head had to be bandaged due to lacerations.