12-year-old boy shoots, kills gunman during home invasion

A 12-year-old North Carolina boy staying with his grandmother opened fire on two gunmen who forced their way into their home over the weekend, killing one of them after the elderly woman was shot and wounded, according to reports.
Authorities said the boy acted in self defense and will not face charges.
The home invasion happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on South William Street in Goldsboro, about 55 miles southeast of Raleigh.
»REGION: Body found inside suitcase along North Carolina river
Two masked men broke through the apartment door and demanded money before one of the intruders shot 73-year-old Linda Ellis, reports said.
The child armed himself and shot at the men, causing them to flee the scene.
A short time later, police said they found Khalil Herring, 19, mortally wounded at an intersection nearby. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. Police said evidence was found suggesting he participated in the crime.
»REGION: U.S. animal breeders supply illegal cockfighting trade in Guam
The second suspect remains at large, but no description was given.
The grandmother was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
Ellis’ son, Randolph Bunn, confirmed to local news media that one of the intruders “shot his grandma ... I don’t know why they shot her.”