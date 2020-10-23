DeKalb’s first 11 days of early voting surpasses 2016′s total

Between Monday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 22, the county recorded 121,670 votes across its dozen early voting locations, according to data provided by the county. Officials have also received 85,623 absentee ballots, bringing the total to more than 207,000 votes.

That’s a record number for DeKalb, surpassing 2016′s total early vote and absentee ballot count of 193,115.