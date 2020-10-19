First week of Gwinnett early voting exceeds 2016 total

Between Monday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 18, 70,226 people voted at nine early voting locations across Gwinnett. In 2016, 58,708 advance in-person ballots were cast; only one location, the Gwinnett County elections office, was open for three weeks, with seven more locations opened later in the early voting period.

On the first day of early voting last Monday, turnout was robust as soon as polls opened, and multiple county voting sites saw hours-long waits to cast a ballot. Some voters waited more than eight hours at the main elections office.