Where and when to vote early in DeKalb County

DeKalb County voters will have a dozen advance in-person voting locations to choose from ahead of November’s general election.
All 12 sites — which include a former Atlanta Hawks star’s Chamblee training facility — will open Oct. 12 and be open for three weeks, Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday hours will also be available on two separate weekends.
All locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on available Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. on available Sundays.
Find a full list below.
DeKalb County has already opened several absentee ballot dropboxes. It ultimately plans to have a total of 35 dropboxes available for the Nov. 3 election.
Locations for DeKalb’s Election Day voting precincts have not yet been finalized.
Credit: DEKALB COUNTY