Where and when to vote early in DeKalb County

June 9, 2020 DeKalb County: Voters wait at Cross Keys High School located at 1626 N Druid Hills Rd NE in DeKalb County where volunteers passed out water bottles to a crowd of 100 voters lined up for hours outside the building. Countless others left the line snaked around the building or never joined at all, as word spread the machines werenâ€™t working and the precinct quickly ran out of the 20 provisional ballots. Jonathan Banes, the precinct manager, said heâ€™s tried repeatedly to troubleshoot the equipment but his PIN number wonâ€™t work. He pleaded with DeKalb elections officials for technical assistance and more provisional ballots. Over 1.2 million people had already voted before the polls opened on Tuesday, three-quarters of them with absentee-by-mail ballots, allowing them to avoid human contact at the polls. Voters will decide on many candidates, from president to county sheriff. The ballot also includes races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the Georgia General Assembly. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
DeKalb has a dozen advance in-person voting locations available for November’s election

DeKalb County voters will have a dozen advance in-person voting locations to choose from ahead of November’s general election.

All 12 sites — which include a former Atlanta Hawks star’s Chamblee training facility — will open Oct. 12 and be open for three weeks, Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday hours will also be available on two separate weekends.

All locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on available Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. on available Sundays.

Find a full list below.

DeKalb County has already opened several absentee ballot dropboxes. It ultimately plans to have a total of 35 dropboxes available for the Nov. 3 election.

Locations for DeKalb’s Election Day voting precincts have not yet been finalized.

DeKalb County's early voting locations and schedule ahead of November's general election.
Credit: DEKALB COUNTY

