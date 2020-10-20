DeKalb’s first week of early voting quadruples 2016′s opening week

As of Sunday, the county was about 38,000 ballots short of 2016′s total early voting count.

Between Monday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 18, DeKalb recorded 80,708 votes across its 12 early voting locations, according to data provided by the county. DeKalb officials also received 61,055 absentee ballots, bringing the first week’s total to 141,763.