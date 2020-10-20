X

DeKalb’s first week of early voting quadruples 2016′s opening week

201012-Decatur-Sharon Buie, of Decatur, waits near the front of the early voting line just before it opened at 7AM Monday morning October 12, 2020 at the DeKalb County elections office in Decatur. Buie arrieved at 5:30AM and was fifth in line. When asked why she arrived so early on the first day of early voting, she replied, “John Lewis!” Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the first week of early voting, DeKalb County residents cast four times as many ballots as they did during the first week of the 2016 presidential election, according to county officials.

As of Sunday, the county was about 38,000 ballots short of 2016′s total early voting count.

Between Monday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 18, DeKalb recorded 80,708 votes across its 12 early voting locations, according to data provided by the county. DeKalb officials also received 61,055 absentee ballots, bringing the first week’s total to 141,763.

DeKalb had two fewer early voting locations across the county in 2016 and recorded 33,548 voters in the initial week. Nearly 180,000 early votes were cast in total that year — a record number for DeKalb.

During a special meeting Monday, county officials discussed that the first day of early voting recorded approximately twice as many ballots cast as 2016′s opening day. Election officials also spoke about early voting line length in the county, which was shorter than neighboring Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Early voting lasts until Oct. 30, and all of DeKalb’s locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on available Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. on available Sundays. Election Day is Nov. 3.

DeKalb County's early voting locations and schedule ahead of November's general election.

Advance in-person votes cast per day in DeKalb County:

• Monday, Oct. 12: 15,914

• Tuesday, Oct. 13: 12,888

• Wednesday, Oct. 14: 13,202

• Thursday, Oct. 15: 13,196

• Friday, Oct. 16: 13,655

• Saturday, Oct. 17: 6,997

• Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,856

Advance in-person votes cast in the first week of early voting in DeKalb County by polling place:

• Agnes Scott College: 6,443

• Berean Christian Family Life Center: 6,044

• Coan Recreation Center: 6,077

• CORE4 Atlanta: 6,393

• County Line-Ellenwood Library: 4,013

• Dunwoody Library: 6,735

• Former Sam’s Club in Stonecrest: 8,848

• The Gallery at South DeKalb: 6,653

• House of Hope Atlanta: 3,042

• Lynwood Recreation Center: 5,813

• Reid H. Cofer Library: 8,134

• Voter Registration and Elections Office (Memorial Drive): 12,513

