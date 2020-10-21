Election 2020: Who’s voted early in Georgia

Georgians are streaming to the polls, mailboxes and ballot drop-off locations to have their say in the presidential election.
More than 1.9 million Georgians, as of Tuesday, had already voted, according to data from the secretary of state’s office. That’s 47% of the total vote in the 2016 presidential contest, when about 4.1 million Georgians cast ballots. Here’s how those votes break down:
About 56% of early voters are white and 30% are Black, which matches fairly closely with the breakdown of registered voters in the state.
Females have recorded more than 200,000 more votes than males, or roughly 55% to 43%.
Most of the votes are concentrated in metro Atlanta. But every county is seeing significant early voting. All but 12 of Georgia’s 159 counties have recorded at least 1,000 early votes. Fulton leads the pack with more than 230,000.
Most early voters are casting their ballots in person, but 40%, or about 760,000, have used a mail ballot. More than 940,000 mail ballots have not yet been returned.
Early voting returns have been strong since late September. The pace really picked up Oct. 12, when in-person early voting started. Since that day, the state has averaged about 160,000 votes cast per day, which includes mail and in-person votes. On Oct. 15, about 215,000 Georgians voted, which is the high mark so far.