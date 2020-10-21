Election 2020: Who’s voted early in Georgia

Most of the votes are concentrated in metro Atlanta. But every county is seeing significant early voting. All but 12 of Georgia’s 159 counties have recorded at least 1,000 early votes. Fulton leads the pack with more than 230,000.

Most early voters are casting their ballots in person, but 40%, or about 760,000, have used a mail ballot. More than 940,000 mail ballots have not yet been returned.

Early voting returns have been strong since late September. The pace really picked up Oct. 12, when in-person early voting started. Since that day, the state has averaged about 160,000 votes cast per day, which includes mail and in-person votes. On Oct. 15, about 215,000 Georgians voted, which is the high mark so far.