Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

YSL defendant stabbed at Fulton County Jail annex, attorney says

Defendant Deamonte Kendrick appears for the YSL trial at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Monday, November 25, 2024. The racketeering trial, the longest in Georgia's history is coming to an end, after almost a year since opening statements took place. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Defendant Deamonte Kendrick appears for the YSL trial at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Monday, November 25, 2024. The racketeering trial, the longest in Georgia's history is coming to an end, after almost a year since opening statements took place. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
Updated 0 minutes ago

One of the two defendants in the ongoing “Young Slime Life” gang and racketeering trial was stabbed Sunday night at a Fulton County Jail annex while awaiting a jury verdict, his attorney said.

Deamonte Kendrick was stabbed at the Union City annex but is expected to be in court Monday, when the jury continues its third day of deliberations after closing arguments took place last week, his attorney Doug Weinstein said. The stabbing was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

ExploreYSL jury to resume deliberations after Thanksgiving weekend

“Deamonte was stabbed in jail last night in Union City,” Weinstein said in a social media post. “I did get to speak to him briefly last night.”

Weinstein said Kendrick sounded tired and alert and was getting ready to be transferred to the hospital for some stitches. Weinstein said he expects to see Kendrick in court Monday.

ExploreYSL Gang Trial in Atlanta: Continuing coverage

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has contacted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the incident.

Kendrick’s co-defendant, Shannon Stillwell, was stabbed almost a year ago at the Rice Street Jail. Stillwell’s stabbing last December and his recovery delayed what would become the longest trial in Georgia’s history, resulting in proceedings being halted until January 2024.

Both are awaiting a verdict after jurors began deliberations Tuesday afternoon. The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Monday.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photos

YSL jury to resume deliberations after Thanksgiving weekend
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

YSL case: Jury to resume deliberations Wednesday in Georgia’s longest trial
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former Kentucky sheriff pleads not guilty in the fatal courthouse shooting of a judge
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug trial: Case headed to jury today after closing arguments
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen accused of killing 70-year-old during carjacking at SW Atlanta liquor store
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says
Lovejoy police shoot, kill Hampton driver who pointed gun, GBI says
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says