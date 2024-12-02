YSL defendant stabbed at Fulton County Jail annex, attorney says

One of the two defendants in the ongoing “Young Slime Life” gang and racketeering trial was stabbed Sunday night at a Fulton County Jail annex while awaiting a jury verdict, his attorney said.
Deamonte Kendrick was stabbed at the Union City annex but is expected to be in court Monday, when the jury continues its third day of deliberations after closing arguments took place last week, his attorney Doug Weinstein said. The stabbing was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.
“Deamonte was stabbed in jail last night in Union City,” Weinstein said in a social media post. “I did get to speak to him briefly last night.”
Weinstein said Kendrick sounded tired and alert and was getting ready to be transferred to the hospital for some stitches. Weinstein said he expects to see Kendrick in court Monday.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution has contacted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the incident.
Kendrick’s co-defendant, Shannon Stillwell, was stabbed almost a year ago at the Rice Street Jail. Stillwell’s stabbing last December and his recovery delayed what would become the longest trial in Georgia’s history, resulting in proceedings being halted until January 2024.
Both are awaiting a verdict after jurors began deliberations Tuesday afternoon. The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Monday.
About the Author