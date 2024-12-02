YSL defendant stabbed at Fulton County Jail annex, attorney says

One of the two defendants in the ongoing “Young Slime Life” gang and racketeering trial was stabbed Sunday night at a Fulton County Jail annex while awaiting a jury verdict, his attorney said.

Deamonte Kendrick was stabbed at the Union City annex but is expected to be in court Monday, when the jury continues its third day of deliberations after closing arguments took place last week, his attorney Doug Weinstein said. The stabbing was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

“Deamonte was stabbed in jail last night in Union City,” Weinstein said in a social media post. “I did get to speak to him briefly last night.”