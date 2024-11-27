Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

YSL jury to resume deliberations after Thanksgiving weekend

No verdict yet against remaining Young Thug co-defendants
Shannon Stillwell, left, and Deamonte Kendrick are the two remaining defendants in the lengthy "Young Slime Life" trial. (AJC Photos)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/Miguel Martinez

Credit: Arvin Temkar/Miguel Martinez

Shannon Stillwell, left, and Deamonte Kendrick are the two remaining defendants in the lengthy "Young Slime Life" trial. (AJC Photos)
By and
1 hour ago

Unable to reach a verdict after more than eight hours of deliberations, the Fulton County jury hearing the sprawling “Young Slime Life” gang and racketeering case was sent home Wednesday afternoon for the holiday weekend.

Two defendants remain in the longest trial in Georgia’s history. Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick are both charged with murder, and each faces life in prison if convicted of all the charges they face.

ExploreYoung Thug trial: Case headed to jury today after closing arguments

There were six defendants when the trial began last November, including Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug. Prosecutors accused the musician, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, of being the co-founder and leader of YSL, which they argued is a violent street gang based in south Atlanta.

Williams and three others entered guilty pleas last month. The rap star was sentenced to 15 years of probation and banished from metro Atlanta for the next decade.

ExploreYoung Thug Trial: Atlanta rapper pleads guilty to gang, gun and drug charges

Throughout the trial, attorneys for Kendrick and Stillwell sought to poke holes in the state’s case, introducing doubt wherever possible as they recapped the last 12 months of grueling testimony. They accused prosecutors of calling unreliable witnesses, some of whom admitted to lying to investigators years ago in order to themselves.

The prosecution’s evidence consisted largely of social media posts, rap lyrics and the testimony of law enforcement officers and one-time YSL associates. Some of those admitted associates seemed reluctant to testify against their old friends.

Jury selection in the trial began Jan. 4, 2023, and opening statements were given exactly one year ago Wednesday.

Deliberations are expected to resume Monday morning.

About the Authors

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug trial: Case headed to jury today after closing arguments
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jurors end 1st day of deliberations without a verdict in the YSL gang and racketeering...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

YSL case: Jury to resume deliberations Wednesday in Georgia’s longest trial
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Last 2 defendants await their fate as long-running YSL trial ends after a year of...
The Latest
Placeholder Image
DeKalb officers shot at condo complex expected to make full recovery23m ago
Police identify man shot, killed outside Marietta restaurant
Suspect arrested after man shot, killed at his Decatur home, police say
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

DeKalb officers shot at condo complex expected to make full recovery23m ago
Contracting for Atlanta airport shops prompts harsh response
Can Georgia Tech fans root for Georgia? Meet a couple that learned to2h ago