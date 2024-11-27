Unable to reach a verdict after more than eight hours of deliberations, the Fulton County jury hearing the sprawling “Young Slime Life” gang and racketeering case was sent home Wednesday afternoon for the holiday weekend.

Two defendants remain in the longest trial in Georgia’s history. Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick are both charged with murder, and each faces life in prison if convicted of all the charges they face.

There were six defendants when the trial began last November, including Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug. Prosecutors accused the musician, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, of being the co-founder and leader of YSL, which they argued is a violent street gang based in south Atlanta.