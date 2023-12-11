YSL Trial: Defendant stabbed at Fulton Jail; proceedings delayed until Tuesday

“Shannon was stabbed in jail,” attorney Max Schardt said in a text message. “Other than he survived, I don’t know much else.”

According to Channel 2 Action News, the stabbing occurred overnight and Stillwell is in the hospital.

Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville suspended court for the day after learning about the incident.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve had a medical issue come up with one of our participants,” Glanville told the jury before sending them home for the day. He did not get into specifics.

Stillwell was one of 28 people charged in last year’s sprawling gang indictment, including Grammy Award-winning Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. Of those 28, only six, including Stillwell and Williams, are on trial.

Stillwell is facing eight charges, including conspiracy to violate RICO; two counts of murder; two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity; two counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon previously convicted of felony involving the use or possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jury selection in the lengthy case began in January and took about 10 months, and the trial itself officially began Nov. 27. Prosecutors say they plan to introduce up to 400 witnesses, and the trial is expected to last six months to a year.

The Fulton jail is under investigation by a Georgia Senate panel and the U.S. Department of Justice due to dangerous conditions, overcrowding and a backlog of cases.

Since January, 10 suspects have died while they were in the custody of the sheriff’s office, the majority of them inside the jail. At a recent hearing before the state senate committee, sheriff’s general counsel Amelia Joiner told lawmakers that overcrowding strains the physical limits of the aging facility and contributes to the violence.

In the first 10 months of the year, the jail recorded 293 stabbings, 337 fights, 922 assaults and more than 1,186 confiscated shanks, she said.

