Young father shot dead outside South Fulton home

She looked outside and saw her son’s car parked in the street with the door open. She told Channel 2 that her two other sons then ran over to try to help Snelling.

“They was trying to render aid,” Breland said. “But he just didn’t make it.”

Snelling had a 6-year-old daughter and dreamed of being a graphic designer, his mother told the news station. She added that Snelling was a “peaceful person” and not someone who would look for trouble.

Breland put together a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses. Hoping to raise $10,000 by Oct. 25, the family has already received more than $11,000 in donations.

“Yvoris was a wonderful father, son and brother who touched the lives of those around him, and he did not deserve to have his life cut short so soon,” she wrote on the campaign.