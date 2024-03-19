Woman’s charges upgraded to murder in death of husband in DeKalb

On Sept. 19, 2022, Harmon is accused of fatally shooting her husband, Shedrick Harmon, 44, in the 2400 block of Charleston Terrace in DeKalb, according to police and an indictment obtained Tuesday. Harmon was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter after police said she “handled the gun improperly and squeezed the trigger,” causing the weapon to fire, her arrest warrants stated.

Shedrick Harmon was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, while Iesha Harmon was arrested at the scene. At the time, police said she did not intend to kill her husband.

After the shooting, Harmon was granted a $10,000 bond and was not involved in any incidents over the next 500 days, prosecutors wrote in a motion last month.

But on Jan. 23, she was indicted on charges of murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Harmon was previously convicted in Muscogee Superior Court in 2009 of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, according to the indictment.

Officials have not said exactly what led to the upgraded murder charges. Records show that separate search warrants were filed in March 2023 and June 2023 to seize and search two cellphones that police said were connected to the incident.

“Our office conducted a thorough investigation of the shooting and uncovered new evidence that supported upgrading the charges,” DeKalb District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins said.

Harmon is awaiting extradition to DeKalb, the sheriff’s office said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.