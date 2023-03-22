Woman run over, killed by forklift at Clayton County business

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at Insurance Auto Auctions in the 1900 block of Rex Road in Lake City, according to Lake City police Chief Anthony Whitmire. The business typically sees people settling insurance claims, picking up personal items out of repossessed cars or buying vehicles. He said forklifts are used to move vehicles back and forth from large lots on the property.

Whitmire said the woman was picking up her belongings from a car that had been repossessed near a gate at one of the lots. He said the forklift operator came through the gate and drove over a hump, blocking the view directly in front of him. He then ran over the woman, killing her.