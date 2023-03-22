BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Fed raises key rate by quarter-point despite bank turmoil
Woman run over, killed by forklift at Clayton County business

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A woman was killed “almost instantly” after being run over by a forklift at a Clayton County business Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at Insurance Auto Auctions in the 1900 block of Rex Road in Lake City, according to Lake City police Chief Anthony Whitmire. The business typically sees people settling insurance claims, picking up personal items out of repossessed cars or buying vehicles. He said forklifts are used to move vehicles back and forth from large lots on the property.

Whitmire said the woman was picking up her belongings from a car that had been repossessed near a gate at one of the lots. He said the forklift operator came through the gate and drove over a hump, blocking the view directly in front of him. He then ran over the woman, killing her.

“He didn’t even know he hit anybody until he went across the street, unloaded the car and was coming back from the lot,” Whitmire said. “He is obviously very distraught.”

The woman and forklift operator were not publicly identified.

Whitmire said the standard procedure at the business is for the operator to blow the horn when the gate opens. He said it was unclear if the driver blew the horn, or if the woman didn’t hear it or ignored it.

Whitmire expects the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to be involved at some point. No criminal charges are expected for the operator, he added.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

