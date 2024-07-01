Woman killed, brother escapes from fire at Lithonia townhouse

A woman is dead following a fire at a Lithonia townhome Monday morning, officials said.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to 6686 Chupp Road at about 10:20 a.m., according to spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels. Upon arrival, crews found a man who had escaped the fire but told them his sister was still inside, Daniels said.

“Once we were able to get into the fire, we actually found the deceased female upstairs in that townhome,” Daniels said.