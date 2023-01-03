ajc logo
Woman dies in fire at Buckhead townhome

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A woman was killed in a house fire in Buckhead on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found dead inside a burning townhome on Lakemoore Drive, Atlanta fire officials said. A cat was also found dead inside the home, and a firefighter was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with an injury to his finger.

Crews were called to the townhome just east of Chastain Park at 8:50 p.m. about a person trapped inside, according to fire officials. The home was already burning heavily when firefighters arrived, so they forcibly broke through the front door.

Firefighters found the woman on the main floor of the home, already dead, officials said.

Crews “made an aggressive, offensive attack” to fully extinguish the fire. Officials did not say if any other homes were damaged by the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

