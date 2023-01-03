Woman dies in fire at Buckhead townhome

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found dead inside a burning townhome on Lakemoore Drive, Atlanta fire officials said. A cat was also found dead inside the home, and a firefighter was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with an injury to his finger.

Crews were called to the townhome just east of Chastain Park at 8:50 p.m. about a person trapped inside, according to fire officials. The home was already burning heavily when firefighters arrived, so they forcibly broke through the front door.