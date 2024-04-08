Woman accused of fatally stabbing man in neck at Cartersville apartment

A woman was arrested Monday morning in connection with a man’s stabbing death inside a Cartersville apartment hours earlier, authorities said.

Cartersville police responded at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday to the Collins Pointe Apartments on Collins Place, where officers found the man suffering from a stab wound to the neck. He was taken to Cartersville Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name was not released.

During the investigation, police identified 30-year-old Tyla Nasha Coleman as a suspect. On Monday at about 6 a.m., Coleman was booked into the Bartow County jail on a murder charge. She is being held without bond.