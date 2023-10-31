Wellness check leads investigators to woman’s body in Newton County home

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By
16 minutes ago
X

A woman was found dead inside a Newton County home Monday after a family member requested a wellness check, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies obtained a search warrant to enter a Skyview Drive home, where they found the woman. No details were released on how the woman was killed.

According to investigators, a woman called the sheriff’s office to request the check after being unable to reach her daughter since Saturday. The body was found inside the home shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

“At this time, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is working this case as a presumed homicide,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The woman’s name was not released. The case remains under investigation.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia promises No. 21 jersey to recruit Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli ground forces attack Hamas targets in north as warplanes strike across Gaza
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Broken water main shuts down busy DeKalb road near I-285
54m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Broken water main shuts down busy DeKalb road near I-285
54m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

What to do with $16 billion: child care, bonuses, school buses, tax cuts?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Broken water main shuts down busy DeKalb road near I-285
54m ago
Gwinnett man arrested, accused of neglecting his 88-year-old mother
2h ago
Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia
2h ago
Featured

Chandler LeCroy’s estate denies liability in fatal UGA crash
7h ago
TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Trick-or-treating this evening? Pack a coat
6h ago
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top