Wellness check leads investigators to woman’s body in Newton County home

Deputies obtained a search warrant to enter a Skyview Drive home, where they found the woman. No details were released on how the woman was killed.

According to investigators, a woman called the sheriff’s office to request the check after being unable to reach her daughter since Saturday. The body was found inside the home shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

“At this time, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is working this case as a presumed homicide,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The woman’s name was not released. The case remains under investigation.