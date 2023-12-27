WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Rain moves out but clouds linger over metro area

Metro Atlanta will finally dry out Wednesday after two straight days of rain, but the region won’t see a sunny, crisp winter day until later this week.

Cloud cover is expected to linger over Atlanta nearly all day with temperatures remaining a touch higher than usual, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Highs near 60 are about five degrees above average for this time of year.

There is a 0% chance of rain Wednesday after metro Atlanta was drenched on Christmas Day, according to Deon.