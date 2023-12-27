WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Rain moves out but clouds linger over metro area

Metro Atlanta will finally dry out Wednesday after two straight days of rain, but the region won’t see a sunny, crisp winter day until later this week.
Cloud cover is expected to linger over Atlanta nearly all day with temperatures remaining a touch higher than usual, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Highs near 60 are about five degrees above average for this time of year.
There is a 0% chance of rain Wednesday after metro Atlanta was drenched on Christmas Day, according to Deon.
“We are still dealing with a lot of stubborn cloud cover getting out early in the day,” Deon said. “The good news is we will see some of that eroding and will get in on a little sunshine.”
Overnight lows dipped into the low-40s and temperatures will return to the 40s around dinner time. After that, Deon said much cooler air is moving into North Georgia and the highs through the rest of the week will barely reach into the 50s. The colder conditions could cause some snow flurries in the mountains north of Atlanta on Friday, which is expected to be the coldest day of the week.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
