ajc logo
X

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Foggy start followed by light showers by evening

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

North Georgia is waking up to dense fog and mild temperatures Wednesday.

With visibility at half a mile or less in some areas, drivers should be extra careful on the road this morning.

“Once you get below half a mile, that’s when it gets a little dicey out on the roadways,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “For a lot of kids heading to the bus stop this morning, make sure that your child has something maybe reflective to put on their bookbag so that they’re more visible.”

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

There is no rain in the forecast for the morning, but scattered showers will return by evening, Deon said.

“Most of that (rain) will be concentrated south and then lift off to the north and east as we go into the late part of the evening and later tonight,” she said. “That’s all in advance of a cold front that’s going to be moving in as we get into the day on Thursday.”

As that cold front approaches, the storms it’s pushing are expected to weaken by the time they reach Georgia, so a severe weather threat is not expected Thursday, Deon said. A chance of heavier rain and an isolated storm is likely.

Temperatures Wednesday will reach the upper 60s for much of the area, with some creeping into the low 70s as the day goes on. And with a projected low of 60 degrees, it will stay warm into the evening and overnight, Deon said. That is well above the average high and low of 54 and 35, respectively.

A return to more seasonable temperatures is in store for Friday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Police: ‘Speed a factor’ in fatal crash involving Georgia football players, staff14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Gwinnett STEM efforts introduce students to careers, employable skills
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
13h ago

Georgia Tech makes hires of six assistants official
10h ago

Georgia Tech makes hires of six assistants official
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Vernon Jones ordered to pay $45K for blocking man on Facebook page
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Kerem Yücel

Teenager charged in Mall of America fatal shooting arrested at DeKalb home
12h ago
Suspect in kidnapping of 2 women in Rockdale arrested in DeKalb, cops say
12h ago
FEMA official to visit Georgia communities impacted by storms, agency says
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
23h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top