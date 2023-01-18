WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Foggy start followed by light showers by evening

“Most of that (rain) will be concentrated south and then lift off to the north and east as we go into the late part of the evening and later tonight,” she said. “That’s all in advance of a cold front that’s going to be moving in as we get into the day on Thursday.”

As that cold front approaches, the storms it’s pushing are expected to weaken by the time they reach Georgia, so a severe weather threat is not expected Thursday, Deon said. A chance of heavier rain and an isolated storm is likely.

Temperatures Wednesday will reach the upper 60s for much of the area, with some creeping into the low 70s as the day goes on. And with a projected low of 60 degrees, it will stay warm into the evening and overnight, Deon said. That is well above the average high and low of 54 and 35, respectively.

A return to more seasonable temperatures is in store for Friday.

