WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Another ‘very frigid start’ but temps warm by afternoon

It’s another freezing start to the day in metro Atlanta.
Temperatures are sitting in the mid-to-low 30s for much of the area Wednesday morning, and with a northern breeze blowing in, the wind chill is making it feel like the 20s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.
A freeze warning is in place for north and central Georgia until 9 a.m. today, and a freeze watch will be in effect tonight and into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
“We are cloud free to begin our Wednesday morning,” Kramlich said, “and that’s all thanks to a big area of high pressure that’s currently sitting in control over most of the country that’s also bringing in the cold air.”
But no clouds mean lots of sunshine, which will help warm things up as the day goes on. Temperatures will climb up to a high of about 60 degrees, which is still slightly below the mid-60s average high for this time of year.
Temperatures will drop again tonight, but “things are gonna be changing though by (Thursday) afternoon,” Kramlich said. “We should be getting up to near 70. I think it’ll be just shy of that.”
The low Thursday will stay in the 50s.
Friday will bring the next chance of rain, with off-and-on widespread showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. But no severe weather is expected. Cooler air moves back in for the weekend with highs in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
