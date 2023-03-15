WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Another ‘very frigid start’ but temps warm by afternoon

Temperatures will drop again tonight, but “things are gonna be changing though by (Thursday) afternoon,” Kramlich said. “We should be getting up to near 70. I think it’ll be just shy of that.”

The low Thursday will stay in the 50s.

Friday will bring the next chance of rain, with off-and-on widespread showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. But no severe weather is expected. Cooler air moves back in for the weekend with highs in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s.

