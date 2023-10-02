Exclusive
‘We made a promise’: Twice-burned Midtown Krispy Kreme shop to reopen next week

‘We made a promise’: Twice-burned Midtown Krispy Kreme shop to reopen next week

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A promise two years in the making is set to be fulfilled.

Krispy Kreme on Monday announced the grand reopening of its beloved location in Midtown Atlanta that caught on fire twice, leading to a temporary shop and then a pledge to rebuild from one of its owners, Shaquille O’Neal.

The 4,000-square-foot facility, called “Shaq’s Shop,” will open Oct. 10, two years after the NBA legend gave his word that the popular doughnut store at 295 Ponce de Leon Avenue would “bounce back better than ever” after a series of bad luck.

“We made a promise to the Ponce community and all of Atlanta and we’re delivering on it,” Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said in a statement.

The historic building was shuttered in February 2021 because of a fire, then demolished that summer after a second blaze in July. In December 2021, the company opened a temporary pop-up store at the location with a drive-thru and limited menu, the first sign that O’Neal and the company would deliver on their vow.

The new “Hot Light theater shop” will feature more than 70 employees, serving classic and limited-time offerings. While designed to be modern, it will still pay homage to Krispy Kreme’s history in the Atlanta community, as well as the original shop, which opened in 1965. It will again be open seven days a week and will also include a custom mural and plaque and a refurbishment of the distinctive heritage sign that dates to the 1960s.

During grand opening week, Krispy Kreme will award 120 people a “Celebration Ticket,” which will net them a dozen free glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

The company had announced construction plans and the shop’s official name in January.

Credit: Krispy Kreme

Credit: Krispy Kreme

“Everyone has been so supportive during our bounce-back process and we’re thrilled to turn on the Hot Light. Our longstanding presence in Ponce is core to the community,” Skena said. “Beginning Oct. 10, delicious, fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts and all the happiness that comes with enjoying and sharing them will be back.”

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

The Jolt: Government shutdown avoided, but Georgia lawmakers divided 4h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The clock’s ticking on the Desmond Ridder experiment
3h ago

Credit: AP

Gov. Kemp makes push to limit ‘frivolous’ lawsuits a key 2024 priority
5h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s admit qualified teens to college by random drawings
7h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s admit qualified teens to college by random drawings
7h ago

Credit: NYT

Groups warn attacks on prospective jurors in Trump trial could escalate
6h ago
The Latest

SWAT team called to Capitol View home after man found shot in driveway
4h ago
Henry County inmate dies in cell from an apparent suicide
18h ago
Georgia 12-year-old killed, 3 others injured after being ejected from UTV
19h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Routine alert test sparks conspiracies
1h ago
Things to know about the Nobel Prizes
5h ago
‘A little bit magical’: Scenes from Jimmy Carter’s birthday - Story, many photos
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top