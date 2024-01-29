WATCH | 11-year-old boy chased, shot in SW Atlanta; police search for suspects

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

At about 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the shooting scene, where they found the boy suffering from several gunshot wounds outside the laundromat. He was alert when he was taken to the hospital, police said.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the 11-year-old victim was running from three male suspects and eventually hid in the area,” police added. “The victim was subsequently discovered by the suspects, and all three suspects discharged firearms at the victim striking him twice.”

Before the shooting, the suspects were seen walking hastily across MLK Drive toward the boy, who makes his way through a parking lot. Soon after, one of the suspects apparently spots the victim and alerts the others. They are accused of shooting at him a few seconds later.

The incident occurred about a year after 13-year-old Deshon DuBose was fatally shot after leaving the Cascade Family Skating rink, which is about a half-mile from this month’s shooting scene. DuBose had been there with other teenagers last January and was shot after gunfire erupted between two groups in the area.

Police said the investigation into the Jan. 14 incident remains active and anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

