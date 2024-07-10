Two men plead guilty in connection to fatal nightclub shooting

Carlisle and Oneal worked security at the nightclub, with Carlisle at the door and Oneal inside. Prosecutors alleged that Oneal had a problem with Giles’ friend relating to money. After exiting the nightclub, prosecutors said, Giles exchanged gunfire with Carlisle, resulting in his death.

Both originally claimed they were not at the nightclub the night of the shooting but police were able to use cellphone data and cameras to locate them in the area.

“The lack of candor and the statements that were made led to the charges and why we are here today,” the prosecutor said.

Before sentencing, Giles’ mother asked Judge Robert McBurney to do what he thought was right.

“Your honor, do what you have to do because we took a tremendous loss. My life will never be the same,” she said.

McBurney sentenced Carlisle to 10 years, three in custody and the rest on probation. Carlisle has been in custody for more than three years so will be released.

Oneal was sentenced to nine years, two in custody and the rest on on probation. Oneal also will be released, having been in custody for more than two years .

As part of their probation, neither is allowed to work at nightclubs or as security guards or contact the victim’s family.

Almost two years after the shooting, Tamarra Studdard-Wilson, the executor of Giles’ estate, sued the club’s owners and employees, claiming they knew of past problems and were negligent in keeping the venue safe. The family asked for at least $10 million in damages. Studdard-Wilson voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice in February.