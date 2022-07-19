$10M civil suit filed after man’s 2020 death at Atlanta nightclub

The club’s owners and employees, named as defendants in the suit, knew of past problems and were negligent in keeping the venue safe, the suit claims. Giles suffered a wrongful death and his family incurred medical and funeral expenses as the result of the club’s alleged negligence, according to the lawsuit.

The club did not immediately respond Tuesday for a comment on the suit.

The lawsuit’s plaintiff, Tamarra Studdard-Wilson — the executor of Giles’ estate — is seeking a trial and at least $10 million in damages, the suit states.

The shooting that killed Giles is one of several in recent years at Atlanta entertainment spots. City leaders have announced plans to crack down on “nuisance” clubs where crimes have repeatedly occurred.

In July 2021, a suspect was charged with murder in the shooting. On July 13, 2021, Charles Edward Carlisle was booked into the Fulton jail on charges including felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He remained Tuesday in jail, where he was being held without bond, booking records showed.