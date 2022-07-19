$10M civil suit filed after man’s 2020 death at Atlanta nightclub

A civil lawsuit seeking at least $10 million has been filed on behalf of a 27-year-old man killed outside a southwest Atlanta nightclub in 2020.
Richard Giles, who lived in College Park, was shot multiple times shortly after 6 a.m. Nov. 9, 2020, in the parking lot of The Voo 2 lounge, 2900 block of Campbellton Road, according to investigators. He died from his injuries. Another man was also shot, but survived, police said.
The shooting that killed Giles was one of several in recent years at Atlanta entertainment spots. City leaders have announced plans to crack down on “nuisance” properties, the suit states.
“Despite a history of criminal acts, a dangerous and violent patronage, gambling, drug use, drug selling, and prostitution, defendants failed to provide adequate, reasonable security for the premises,” the suit alleges.
The club’s owners and employees, named as defendants in the suit, knew of past problems and were negligent in keeping the venue safe, the suit claims. Giles suffered a wrongful death and his family incurred medical and funeral expenses as the result of the club’s alleged negligence, according to the lawsuit.
The club did not immediately respond Tuesday for a comment on the suit.
The lawsuit’s plaintiff, Tamarra Studdard-Wilson — the executor of Giles’ estate — is seeking a trial and at least $10 million in damages, the suit states.
In July 2021, a suspect was charged with murder in the shooting. On July 13, 2021, Charles Edward Carlisle was booked into the Fulton jail on charges including felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He remained Tuesday in jail, where he was being held without bond, booking records showed.
